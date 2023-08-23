Wymondham A11 reopens after £65m reconstruction
A stretch of the A11 has fully reopened after 15 months of reconstruction work.
The £65m project on the dual carriageway near Wymondham, Norfolk, caused long tailbacks for motorists.
A 40mph limit (64km/h) covered 5.3 miles (8.5km) of the road from Spooner Row to Tuttles Interchange and was due to be completed in June before delays.
National Highways said its focus would switch to upgrading Thickthorn roundabout, on the outskirts of Norwich, in the next 18 months.
Simon Amor, from the government company, said: "One of the driving forces was to get the A11 out of the way so we can get started with Thickthorn."
However, drivers have been warned there would still be some overnight road closures until work is fully completed in September.
The A11 project, which started in May 2022, overran due to problems caused by the existing concrete and wet weather.
It was reconstructed as part of a nationwide scheme to upgrade concrete roads, with the A11 last re-laid in the 1990s.
The surface was said to have started breaking up, having reached the end of its lifespan.
