Mendlesham: Death of missing man 'not suspicious', say police

Nigel KedarNorfolk Police
Nigel Kedar was last seen outside a shop in Long Stratton in April 2017

The death of a man whose body was found at the side of a road is not being treated as suspicious, according to police.

Officers were called after a member of the public discovered the remains of Nigel Kedar near Norwich Road, Mendlesham, Suffolk, in June.

Mr Kedar, 52, who was from Clacton, Essex, was last seen outside a shop in Long Stratton, Norfolk, in April 2017.

His disappearance was the subject of BBC Crimewatch appeal in 2017.

