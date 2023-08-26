Norwich Parkrun praises community after runner's collapse
- Published
A Parkrun community raised funds for a replacement defibrillator in under 24 hours after the lifesaving kit was used on a collapsed runner.
A man taking part in the 5k event at Sloughbottom Park, Norwich, on 19 August was helped by volunteers and runners before paramedics arrived.
He is recovering, but the kit used on him needed to be replaced.
Race director Miranda Ellis said the response was "absolutely amazing", with more than £1,000 pouring in.
The defibrillator is a requirement at all Parkruns, she added, and was used on the unconscious man soon into last Saturday's run.
'Swift actions'
"Very, very fortunately one of the other runners just behind him happened to be a nurse who works in cardiology," said Ms Ellis.
"She was able to administer chest compressions straight away and then the defibrillator was delivered and it administered three shocks before the ambulance crew took over."
She said the "swift actions" meant he was taken to hospital for treatment and was now at home.
Having been discharged, the defibrillator needed new chest pads and an expensive fresh battery, with organisers deciding instead to raise funds for new equipment at just under £1,000 and with cheaper upkeep than the older model.
"Tremendously, in less than 24 hours we had raised more than that amount, and money is still coming in," said Ms Ellis.
"The community has really rallied, it just goes to show the strength of the community that is Parkrun.
"Everybody who runs, walks, volunteers, takes part in Parkrun on a weekly basis, they're such a great crowd of people and they are so moved by the story."
Sloughbottom Parkrun was due to go ahead with a borrowed defibrillator on Saturday, with "our friend" expected to return to watch an event as soon as possible, Ms Ellis added.
"We are so pleased it was a good outcome all round," she said.