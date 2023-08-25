Norwich: Cyclist who died in crash 'will never be forgotten'

Jane Blackwell died in the collision on Newmarket Road, Norwich, on Sunday

Tributes have been paid to an "inspiring" swimming coach who died after a collision with a car while riding her bicycle.

It happened at the Albemarle Road/Newmarket Road junction, Norwich.

Police said the woman, who has been named locally as Jane Blackwell, died at the scene on Sunday.

The swimming club where she coached said she would "never be forgotten" and floral tributes from those who knew her have been left at the scene.

One of the cards said she had a "positive impact on so many lives".

Flowers have been left at the scene where Mrs Blackwell died
One says she had a "positive impact on so many lives"

City of Norwich Swimming Club said Mrs Blackwell, who was in her 60s, had been its head junior coach for 12 years.

The club said she was a "brilliant swimming coach who went the extra mile, inspiring and championing her swimmers".

"Jane coached more than 1,000 swimmers in Norfolk and made a huge difference to every single one," the club added.

"We will miss you dearly but you will never be forgotten. Rest in peace Jane."

Another says she was a "lovely lady"
The crash between the bicycle and a red Renault Laguna and the bicycle happened at 12:15 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision between a red Renault Laguna and the bicycle that happened at 12:15 BST on 20 August.

