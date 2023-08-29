Hopton-on-Sea: Warning issued after sandy cliffs are dug into
A safety warning has been made after children were reported to have dug out a den in sandy, erosion-threatened cliffs.
The coastguard was called to Hopton-on-Sea, Norfolk, on Monday.
The team said the cliffs could "quickly become unstable" and warned: "Please do not dig into our cliffs. Do not sit or walk near the base of cliffs. It is not safe to do so."
The local council had been informed, it added, and a cordon was put in place.
HM Coastguard Gorleston said: "The cliffs are sandy in these parts, which means they quickly become unstable.
"During our summer, we experience a lot of rainfall. These storms can produce a vast amount of water in a short space of time. The water can make the sand heavy and cause cliff fall."
Norfolk's sandy cliffs have collapsed at various locations along the coast, including 12 miles (19km) north of Hopton at Hemsby.
Five homes had to be demolished at Hemsby earlier this year after high tides cut into the cliffs, and 1m (3.2ft) of cliff fell into the sea at the start of August.
The BBC has approached Great Yarmouth Borough Council for comment.
