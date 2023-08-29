Norfolk: E-bike riders die in collision with Mini in Billingford
A man has been arrested after two men riding electric bicycles died in a crash in Norfolk.
The collision also involved a red Mini Cooper and happened on the A143 Bungay Road at Billingford near Diss at 21:24 BST on Sunday.
Both cyclists, who were in their 30s, died at the scene.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He was released on bail until 24 November.
Norfolk Police wants to hear from any witnesses who saw the collision or how any of the vehicles were being driven prior to the crash.
Anyone with information can contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101 or by emailing.
