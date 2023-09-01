Hemsby: High tide erosion warning for threatened coastal village
- Published
Predicted high tides over the weekend could further erode cliffs along the Norfolk coast, a council has warned.
High tides are predicted to hit the coast at Hemsby between Friday and Monday, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said.
"Further erosion of the Marrams in Hemsby could occur as a result", it said.
People have been warned to "be aware and give consideration to your welfare" and not park their cars in the area.
The holiday village of Hemsby is on a vulnerable stretch of coastline, which was battered by the spring tides and strong winds in March.
Five homes along the seafront area of the Marrams had to be demolished earlier this year.
Several metres of beach and cliff were lost to the sea last month.
In a warning leaflet to residents, the borough council said "access to the Marrams could be restricted or cut off due to erosion" and cars should not be parked in that area between Friday and Monday.
They also gave information about evacuations due to flooding or other events, and said people should prepare a "grab bag" in readiness.
The bag should contain, among other things, details of people's key contacts, spare glasses, chargers, batteries, a radio and a torch.
Coxswain Daniel Hurd, from Hemsby Lifeboat, said tides were predicted to be 3.5m to 4m (up to 13ft) on Saturday at about 08:50 BST with a strong north-easterly wind.
About 2,000 tonnes of granite was placed along a 262ft (80m) section of cliff at The Marrams, south of Hemsby gap, at the end of March in a bid to protect the area.
Plans for a permanent defence stretching 0.8 miles (1.3km) have been granted a licence by the Marine Management Organisation.
However, the local council would need to find £15m to complete the work.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830