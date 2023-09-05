Norfolk is becoming a hotbed for young golfing talent
Norfolk is becoming a hotbed for young golfing talent, the local administrators for the sport said.
Many of the county's young players have enjoyed success in national and international competition this year.
The Norfolk County Golf Union (NCGU) believes their good form is partly due to its junior coaching programme and the dedication of its golfers.
This year, for the first time, the NCGU introduced training sessions for children under 12 years old.
Sammy Martin, NCGU county development officer, said: "The secret to our success is that we are the sum of all parts with parents and overall commitment.
"We can do certain things, like county training and coaching to inspire the players, but we need the parents to work with us. And we've got that full support."
Among young golfers in Norfolk that have enjoyed success this year is 17-year-old Ed Featherstone from Sheringham Golf Club.
He won the Norfolk Amateur Championship title at Cromer, which was first staged in 1894, as well as the Lagonda Trophy at Gog Magog Golf Club near Cambridge.
Previous winners of the world ranking amateur event include Ryder Cup players David Gilford, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald and Andy Sullivan.
Earlier this month, Featherstone trained with England Golf and one day hoped to turn professional.
"We've been talking to coaches in America and that's another kind of level," he said.
"You play in England and you think you're a big fish in a small pond. You go to America and all of a sudden everyone's the same level as you, so you've really got to outwork them somehow."
Nellie Ong, 17, who plays at Eaton Golf Club in Norwich, has also had a remarkable year.
She came second in the English Women's Open Stroke Play Championship in Manchester and won all of her six matches at the Home Internationals in Wales, which England went on to win.
"It was very very exciting," she said. "It's a big step up, but I think when you're surrounded by a lot of good people it's a lot more relaxing and you just play your own game."
Ong said the camaraderie among teenage golfers in Norfolk was another reason why so many players were reaching a high level.
"I think we're getting a lot of girls together and boys. It's really good because we push each other along. I think that's why the standard is so good," she said.
In August, 14-year-old Sully Goddard was runner-up in the English Boys' Under-14 Open Stroke Play Championship.
The Bawburgh Golf Club member also took second place in a junior golf event in Las Vegas.
He said: "I love playing golf. I've never had a single moment where I don't like it so I'd love to do it as a career. [My dream] is to go on a PGA tour."
Harry Thomas, 15, who also represents Eaton Golf Club, was selected to make his international debut for Wales in a quadrangular match in the Netherlands.
He said: "It was a great opportunity against the best players in the world. It sent shivers down my spine. It was special."
The NCGU said as well as a good training regime for its young players, it was also focused on wellbeing - teaching players how to cope in high pressure scenarios and it planned to introduce yoga to its junior programme.
"I want Norfolk to be the county that everyone looks to," Mr Martin added.
"We wear a lion on our chest and our objective is simple, to make that roar louder each and every time we play.
"I want those players to be fully self confident, fully capable and to go out and do their job."
