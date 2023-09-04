Blakeney: People take to kayaks in high tide floods
- Published
People took to kayaks to move around a seaside village after high tides caused partial flooding.
While Blakeney, on the north Norfolk coast is no stranger to tidal flooding, it can still catch out visitors, said Dave Fincham, a car park attendant.
A spring tide hit over the weekend and various photographers, including Mr Fincham, captured images of people paddling across what was the car park.
Mr Fincham said the village floods for several days about twice a year.
Blakeney Point is a tourist hotspot, with visitors able to go on boat trips to see the peninsula's seal colony, as well as the surrounding nature reserves.
Spring tides are occur twice a month when there is a new and full moon and high tide is higher, and low tide is lower.
Mr Fincham said: "These tides are not exceptional, they are in fact predicted.
"The predicted height for Blakeney high tide [the measurements that are used at Blakeney are taken from Albert Dock, in Hull)] was a 9.6m (31ft) tide for Saturday and Sunday."
With very little wind, "we were quite fortunate", said Mr Fincham.
While residents familiar with the tidal challenges had their trusty kayaks handy, not everyone was aware of the issues faced places such as Blakeney, he said.
"Customers and tourists still want access," he added.
"Blakeney accommodates the tides, but some people are calling Norfolk the 'new Cornwall' and many of our visitors don't even know we are tidal, so can get caught out."
A flood alert remained in place for parts of Norfolk's coast - including Blakeney.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830