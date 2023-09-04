Cromer and Mundesley sea defence costs rise by £10m
The cost of shoring up sea defences on part of the Norfolk coast to protect homes and businesses has increased by £10m, according to a council report.
North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) wants to install new and improved defences along Cromer and Mundesley, to reduce the risk of coastal erosion.
The authority had expected the two schemes to cost about £14.1m, but it was now looking at £25m.
Inflationary increases for materials and labour have been blamed.
NNDC has put in an application to the Environment Agency (EA) for £10.5m. The government body has already agreed to fund much of the projects' costs.
Plans for the Cromer scheme include refurbishments to the timber groynes and rock armour being added on the western end of defences.
The Mundesley defences include extra rock protections, concrete block fortifications getting bolstered, and improved access between the beach cafe and old lifeboat ramp.
Tim Adams, Liberal Democrat councillor and leader of NNDC, said the works were "absolutely essential".
"These plans will protect and enhance our existing sea defences and ensure that they are working to protect homes and businesses," he said.
A report to NNDC's cabinet on Monday - which discussed the schemes - said the EA had "acknowledged these costs and have indicated that they may be able to cover these costs".
Planning applications for the works were submitted in April.
If the EA does not agree to the full funding, Mr Adams said the works would still have to be completed, but they may not happen as quickly.
Cromer's works will be phase two of an extended scheme - the first phase of which was finished in 2015 at a cost of £8m, which helped to repair damage from devastating storms in 2013.
