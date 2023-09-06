Norfolk County Council crackdown on underage vape use
A council concerned about vapes being marketed at children has launched a campaign about the risks of vaping.
Norfolk County Council is supporting a call from England's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, to reduce vaping among young people.
Trading standards are also cracking down on illegal e-cigarette sales as part of the campaign, the council said.
Marketing vape products at children was "unacceptable", said Bill Borrett, cabinet member for public health.
A toolkit and vaping campaign will begin with the new school year to inform children of risks associated with vaping, the council said.
Mr Borrett said: "It is illegal to sell vapes to under 18s, but I am particularly concerned that young people are still taking up vaping, believing it to be harmless.
"Unlike cigarettes, some of the marketing and packaging is directly targeted at young people.
"I fully support the views of Professor Sir Chris Whitty that marketing vaping, an addictive product, to children is utterly unacceptable."
The council said although it accepted vaping was less harmful than smoking it was not "risk free" as products still contain nicotine and should not be used by under-18s.
The new vaping campaign will provide information to allow children and young people to "make healthy, informed choices", it said.
Norfolk County Council Trading Standards is also cracking down on the sale of illegal e-cigarettes, which can often end up in the hands of children, the council added.
It has seized 13,861 illegal e-cigarettes up to 30 August 2023 which it said was a "sharp increase" from 2022.
