Wells: Buggy protest parents help get new day care centre
- Published
A group of parents who staged a protest against their town's lack of childcare have been celebrating after a deal was agreed to open a new centre.
Polka Day Care in Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk, closed in December, leaving parents with a 20-mile (32km) round trip to the nearest provision in Holt.
Angry parents set-up a campaign group and staged a walking protest with buggies in March.
The campaigners will now work with the Wensum Trust to run the new service.
"This story just reminds me about how powerful communities are," parent Steffan Aquarone told BBC Radio Norfolk.
"This new centre is all down to the parents and community in Wells."
The new day care centre, called Little Gillies, will open in the autumn, subject to sign off by the Department for Education and Ofsted.
It will provide care for babies and children aged up to three and be situated in the former Polka Day Care building, on Polka Road.
Norfolk County Council (NCC) is investing £50,000 to improve the building ready for opening.
The authority does not provide childcare, but does have a responsibility for ensuring there is enough childcare provision in the county.
"Initially the county council had been very lukewarm about the closure of the previous centre," Mr Aquarone said.
"But when it became clear that the parents were deadly serious about doing it themselves, the county council listened. So credit where it's due."
Helena Deakin, who formed the parent campaign group, said they had set-up a charitable incorporated organisation (CIO) to help run Little Gillies.
The small group of trustees hoped to employ local people to work there.
Penny Carpenter, cabinet member for children's services at NCC, added: "Good early education is really important in supporting our ambition for every child in Norfolk to flourish.
"I wish Little Gillies and all of its children lots of happiness and success for the future."
