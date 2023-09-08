Queen Elizabeth II was absolutely determined - Liz Truss
Ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss said Queen Elizabeth II was "absolutely determined to do her duty" when they met two days before the monarch's death.
The Queen's final engagement was asking Liz Truss MP to form a government after the resignation of Boris Johnson.
The monarch died, aged 96, at Balmoral on 8 September 2022 after 70 years on the throne.
"Although she was frail, she was absolutely determined to do her duty," said Ms Truss.
In an interview with GB News, the Conservative MP for South West Norfolk reflected on being one of the last public officials to meet Her Majesty before her death.
Ms Truss, the UK's shortest ruling prime minister, serving just 45 days, was also the last one to be appointed by Queen Elizabeth II.
Ms Truss recalled her meeting with Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral.
"She was absolutely on top of what was happening and very, very, keen to reassure me we would be meeting again soon," said Ms Truss.
"I was obviously in the first few days of being prime minister and thinking about the many, many different things.
"But the assumption, absolutely, was this would be the first of many, many meetings.
"She was very determined to do her duty, and right to the end we had a very, very good meeting, and she was upbeat."
As prime minister, Ms Truss was given notification of the Queen's passing in the afternoon of Thursday 8 September, a couple of hours before the public were informed, at about 18:00.
As part of the government, Ms Truss was aware of Operation London Bridge - the plan for the process between the Queen dying and up to her funeral.
"There's a big difference between a plan written on the page and then, the thing we didn't want to happen, happening," she said.
"What was crucial in all this was that we did all we could to pay tribute to the Queen, and also to make sure there was a smooth transition to support the new King."
