Norwich: Fire sweeps through two flats above shops

The fire affected two flats above a parade of shops on Earlham Road
By Laura Devlin
BBC News, Norfolk

A fire which affected two flats above a parade of shops in Norwich is being investigated.

Emergency services were called to Bunnett Square, off Colman Road, shortly after 21:00 BST on Thursday.

Police evacuated other residential properties while firefighters dealt with the incident, which was brought under control by midnight.

It is understood no-one was injured. A crew of firefighters remained on site on Friday.

Fire crews were inspecting the site on Friday

Meriel Garland, who lives in another flat above the shops with her five-year-old daughter, was trying to get to sleep when there was knocking at her door.

"When I heard bang, bang, bang 'there's a fire', I didn't know if it was in my house," she said.

"I scooped her up and had to run - I was just in a nightie.

"We were told if the attic hadn't been built properly and walled off, it would have spread straight through.

"I didn't know if we would have a home to come back to this morning; I am so relieved."

At the scene

By Robby West, BBC news, Norwich

There is a strong smell of smoke in the air as shop owners are working out if they can open up again.

Firefighters are talking to families as they return to their homes to see how they are affected.

There is a sense of relief from some of the people that I have spoken to that the fire didn't spread along the block.

