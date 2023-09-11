More Norwich hospital staff to wear body cameras
- Published
A hospital is extending a trial of clinical staff wearing body cameras.
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) began the trial because of an increase in cases of aggression against staff.
It said it hoped that recording footage would protect workers in situations where they were vulnerable.
The hospital said cameras would only be activated following a warning and "only when an offence is being committed or likely to be committed".
A growing number of emergency service staff including police and paramedics now wear body cameras.
The trial at NNUH began earlier this year with clinical staff in the Emergency Department (ED) using a single camera as a "preventative measure".
A report prepared for Norfolk County Council's Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee said more cameras had since been ordered.
The report, from the NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board, explained that the trial has been extended because there had only been one "violence and aggression incident" since it began.
However, there was not enough time for the lead nurse wearing the camera to get to the scene before the confrontation had ended.
The report said that with more cameras being worn, staff would be able to record future incidents.
NNUH medical director Prof Erika Denton said: "We understand that having to come to our ED can be distressing for people and the safety of our patients goes hand in hand with that of our staff,"
"By conducting this trial in ED, we will be able to assess whether this is an effective tool for our clinical staff."
