UEA: Norwich student accommodation closed over Raac concerns
- Published
A university said it would close some of its student accommodation due to fears over potentially unsafe concrete.
The University of East Anglia (UEA) said the Norfolk and Suffolk Terrace, well-known as the Ziggurats, would be closed until further notice.
Students would be moved to alternative sites, both on and off campus, due to new government guidance on reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
In an email to students, the UEA said people's safety was "paramount".
Ian Callaghan, chief resource officer and university secretary, said in the message: "We realise that this will be a stressful time for students preparing to join or return to UEA.
"It is too early to say at the moment how long these buildings will need to be vacated."
Investigations
The UEA confirmed that as well as the Ziggurats, visitor accommodation in Broadview Lodge and the top floors of Nelson Court and Constable Terrace would be closed while investigations were carried out.
It did not believe any other residential or non-residential buildings had issues.
The UEA said students affected by the closures would be contacted by 12 September.
Thousands of students are expected back at the Norwich-based university this month for the start of the new academic year.
In the past week, hundreds of buildings across England have been closed or partially shut after new guidance on Raac was published by the government.
It advised that all spaces containing Raac, which was last used in construction in the mid-1990s, were vacated.
