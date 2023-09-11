Sexual abuse charity aims to help child victims speak out earlier
An ambassador for a charity that helps young people who have been sexually abused said it "saves lives".
Chris Sargisson, 55, from Norwich, was a victim of a teacher who was jailed, and wants to help other victims feel strong enough to speak out.
He now campaigns for Brave Futures, which he said supports victims and tries to "stop the abuse earlier".
Mr Sargisson said the grooming element of sexual abuse could often be the worst aspect of the experience.
"That is the part that lives on way beyond the abuse itself... whether it be suicidal thoughts, or depression, or addictions," he said, adding a lot of victims did not realise they had been groomed and they then blamed themselves.
"That is where the psychological damage lives, and that is where it starts to show damage in society."
Brave Futures, which offers its services across Norfolk and Suffolk, said about one in 10 children will face some form of sexual abuse.
After coming forward himself a few years ago and waiving his right to anonymity after the trial of Bracondale School teacher John Foxley, Mr Sargisson said "it became very clear to me that two or three of the boys involved were no longer with us".
"The reasons for some of them taking their lives was very clearly the impact it [the abuse] had," he said.
"[Brave Futures] saves lives, and it remakes lives. It's vital these campaigns are supported and the narrative is reset."
The charity receives "some funding" from local health providers and the police and crime commissioner's office, but it mostly relied on donations.
It has now has started a three-month fundraising campaign.
According to the charity's managing director, Patsy Johnson-Cisse, when schools resume after the summer holidays "our referrals start to increase, more than any other time of the year".
The charity offers a "wraparound service" to include parents and carers and siblings of the child abused.
Its focus is very much trying to stop abuse and to try to reduce its long-lasting impact.
"We have a bespoke therapy treatment plan that works with the child," said Ms Johnson-Cisse.
"All support is free of charge; what's important is that we are there for as long as the child needs us."
Referrals for the service can also be made by parents.
If you are affected by the issues in this article, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.
