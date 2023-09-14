Make a Difference Awards: Norfolk's community heroes honoured
- Published
A 14-year-old boy who camped in his back garden for a month in sub-zero temperatures to raise money for charity has been honoured for his work.
Patterson was one of eight community heroes to receive a BBC Radio Norfolk Make a Difference Award at a ceremony in Great Yarmouth.
Carers, community groups and good neighbours were also honoured.
BBC Make a Difference was set up at the start of the first lockdown in March 2020 to help those needing support.
'Selfless'
Patterson, who has raised more than £2,000 for charity Break which supports vulnerable children and young people, won The Fundraiser Award.
His challenges have seen him walk 20,000 steps a day for 100 days, run 5km (3.1 miles) a day during the second lockdown, cycle almost 1,000 km (621 miles) over the summer holidays and camp in his back garden throughout the month of January.
His mother, Lucy, said: "I'm very, very proud of him. He's so selfless and he doesn't do it for any recognition. He does it because he knows he's making a difference."
'Put something back'
Norwich volunteer Laura Middleton-Hughes was honoured for her work in setting up the online support group Secondary Sisters, which provides help and advice for people living with secondary cancer.
Laura, 34, who herself has incurable cancer, has also set-up a local peer-to-peer support group and has been volunteering for the Little Lifts breast cancer charity since 2017.
"When I was diagnosed with my cancer it took a lot of things out of my life that I could do, so I really wanted to put something back," she said.
'They need our help'
Scott Stones, the owner of the Swaffham-based haulage company Waites and Stones, scooped the Bravery Award for driving medical supplies and lifesaving equipment to Ukraine.
He has so far made eight deliveries, often driving to war-torn areas, covering much of the cost himself.
"Yes, it is dangerous, but I don't think about it too much. It's a job that's got to be done, or needs to be done, so I just crack on with it," he said.
The full list of winners were:
- The Volunteer Award - Laura Middleton-Hughes: She supports and advises other women that are going through breast cancer
- The Community Group Award - Feathers Futures: They support women in Great Yarmouth who find themselves in dark, challenging times and feel they have nowhere to go
- The Fundraiser Award - Patterson: He has raised more than £2,000 for the charity Break through a number of tough endurance challenges
- The Carer Award - Maureen Sinclair-Cooper: She cares for elderly women, often going a whole night without sleep, in order to support them in times of need
- The Great Neighbour Award - Michael Garrod: He served the Garvestone, Reymerston and Thuxton Parish Council for more than 60 years and continues to support the local community
- The Bravery Award - Scott Stones: He has driven eight lorry loads of vital supplies to war-torn areas of Ukraine, often funding the trips himself
- The Green Award - The King's Lynn Academy Community Ambassador Program: The after-school club, founded in 2021, takes action on social issues including climate change and mental health
- The Together Award - Film East: The group provides a platform for young audiences to experience cinema while championing black, queer, Middle Eastern and Asian films
The winners were announced at the BBC Radio Norfolk Make a Difference Award Ceremony at St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth on Thursday night, with highlights to be broadcast on Chris Goreham and Kayleigh Poacher's shows on Friday.
