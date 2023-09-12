Emneth: Murder arrest as woman's body found
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman in her 60s was discovered in west Norfolk.
Officers were called to Emneth shortly before 07:30 BST on Monday following a report that a body had been found at a property on Lady's Drove.
A man aged in his 60s is in custody and being questioned by officers.
Norfolk Police said an investigation was under way to establish the circumstances of the death and a post-mortem examination would take place.
