Brazilian butt-lift surgery: Coroner to issue warning after Turkey death
- Published
The family of a woman who died during buttock enlargement surgery have praised a coroner for committing to ask the government to warn people about cosmetic procedures abroad.
Melissa Kerr, 31, from Gorleston, Norfolk, died at a private hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, in 2019.
Norfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake said she would undertake a "prevention of future deaths" report about the case.
Ms Kerr's twin, Natasha, said they were "extremely happy" it was being written.
At the inquest, which concluded on Tuesday, an expert witness - plastic surgeon Simon Withey - said the high rate of deaths as a result of Brazilian butt-lifts (BBL) amounted to more than one in every 4,000 procedures.
Mr Withey said if the risk of the procedure had been explained to Ms Kerr before she had financially committed to it, she would not "in all probability" have gone through with it.
Ms Lake ruled that Ms Kerr had not been given enough information to make a safe decision and said "the danger to citizens who continue to travel abroad for such procedures continues... and I'm of the view future deaths can be prevented by way of better information."
In a statement issued to the BBC, Natasha Kerr said: "The death rates associated with surgery in Turkey is alarming, more so the death rate associated to gluteal fat grafting.
"These figures do not even include patients who have survived but suffered severe life-changing complications nor those permanently maimed."
She continued: "Patients are not being fully informed of surgical risk and the associate death rates, patients are not being seen by their surgeons until a few hours prior to surgery and are having insufficient medical assessments.
"Surgeons are using outdated and risky techniques which are putting patients in great danger. This cannot continue, we need to act now to prevent future risk to life."
Medicana Haznedar Hospital in Istanbul has been asked to respond to the inquest findings.
Melissa's family said they had been devastated by her death.
She was described as a highly educated woman with two postgraduate masters, but one who lacked confidence about her body.
A diligent psychological well-being practitioner, she was "passionate about helping the most vulnerable in society".
Natasha Kerr added: "We pray the government will take the correct steps to implement change to prevent another innocent soul from being lost to cosmetic tourism.
"We hope people think twice about travelling to Turkey for surgery. We pray another family does not have to endure the extreme pain we continue to experience.
"Melissa's pure soul will continue to live on through me and I vow to make her proud."
