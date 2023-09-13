Norwich bus and cyclist collision closes Dereham Road
A busy road in Norwich has been closed due to a collision involving a bus and woman cyclist.
Norfolk Police said officers, along with the East of England Ambulance Service, were called to Dereham Road, close to Notre Dame Prep School, at 08:25 BST.
The force said it followed "reports of concern for the safety of a woman".
Dereham Road was closed at the junction of Grapes Hill.
