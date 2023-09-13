Emneth murder: Early tests show woman died of gunshot wounds
- Published
Police investigating the suspected murder of a woman say provisional post-mortem examination results show she died of gunshot wounds to the torso.
Officers were called to Emneth in west Norfolk on Monday following a report that the body of a woman had been found at a property on Lady's Drove.
Norfolk Police have provisionally identified the dead woman as 65-year-old Lesley Page, of the same address.
Detectives have been given more time to question a man.
The man, in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday and was taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre.
A statement from Norfolk Police said: "Officers applied for a warrant of further detention at Norwich Magistrates' Court yesterday and were granted an additional 36 hours to question him."
The warrant was due to expire at 03:36 BST on Thursday.
