Man admits causing fatal crash in Earsham while pursued by police
- Published
A man has admitted causing the death of a woman by dangerous driving after he crashed a stolen Land Rover into her car while being pursued by police.
Marcin Jablonski drove into a crop field before driving back on to the A143 at Earsham, Norfolk, where the crash happened on 13 August.
Aisatou Mballow Baldeh, 28, died after the Nissan Juke she was driving was hit by the Land Rover.
Jablonski was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 4 December.
At Norwich Crown Court, the 43-year-old of Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft in Suffolk, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by dangerous driving while uninsured and while disqualified from driving, aggravated vehicle taking and causing £6,000 of damage to a maize crop.
At the time of the crash a police helicopter had been monitoring the Land Rover, which had been reported stolen in Suffolk.
It was also being followed by an unmarked police car, with marked cars some distance behind, the police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
Judge Katharine Moore warned Jablonski that he "inevitably" faced a custodial sentence.
A second defendant, Thomaz Urbaniak, 26, from Newmarket, Suffolk, who has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, was not present in court.
In an earlier tribute released through police, Mrs Baldeh's husband Bocar said his wife, who lived in Lowestoft, was his "best friend, and my soul mate".
"We had so many plans for our future together that now, we will not be able to fulfil, and this is something I'm still struggling to come to terms with," he said.
"Aisa will be missed by so many people.
"Our families, friends and I will forever keep her in our hearts and remember the beautiful and vibrant person we love and cherish."
