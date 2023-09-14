South Norfolk Council leader warns of housebuilding hiatus
- Published
A council leader said the Lords' decision to block government plans to relax water pollution rules would lead to fewer homes being constructed.
South Norfolk Council (SNC) leader John Fuller, who campaigned for "nutrient neutrality" rules to be relaxed, said he was "bitterly disappointed".
Ministers said up to 100,000 new homes could be built by 2030 if water pollution regulations were loosened.
However, the defeat has been welcomed by environmental groups.
Ali Morse, of the Wildlife Trusts, said: "We are relieved that the House of Lords has rejected the government's deplorable attempt to weaken vital laws that protect rivers and wildlife.
"Development and river health are not mutually exclusive - schemes in the Solent and in Dorset have already offset the pollution that will be generated by thousands of new homes, enabling sustainable development to progress."
A project is said to be "nutrient neutral" if it can prove it will not add extra nutrients to the surrounding water.
Mr Fuller previously said some 16,000 homes had failed to be constructed in the county since 2017 as a result of the restrictions of an EU law which passed that year.
The Conservative council leader said the decision would mean "the ability to start cleaning up the rivers is going to be weakened", with fewer homes being built across Norfolk.
"There is going to be a continuing hiatus. Building sites across our area are already standing idle, including some run by South Norfolk Council itself," he said.
"And this isn't helping our economy. It's not addressing the cost of living and it's driving the cost of housing even further out of reach, whilst not doing anything to clean up the rivers."
The government's amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill was rejected by mostly Labour peers in the House of Lords on Wednesday evening.
It wanted nutrient neutrality rules to be seen as guidance rather than laws.
In late August, it said water pollution from new homes was "very small" and would be offset by £280m of investment for environmental measures, run by Natural England.
