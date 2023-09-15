Norfolk police amnesia crash officer faces disciplinary hearing
A police officer who drove off after being involved in a car crash will face disciplinary proceedings, a force has said.
The Chief Constable of Norfolk Constabulary previously said the officer, from Norfolk, had amnesia and had no memory of the crash.
But the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer should face a gross misconduct hearing.
Norfolk Constabulary said it accepted the IOPC's recommendations.
An Audi and a patrol car travelling in the same direction collided on the A146 Beccles Road, in Barnby near Lowestoft, Suffolk, in March 2022.
The IPOC said it launched an investigation after the driver of the car said she was not satisfied with Norfolk Constabulary's handling of the collision.
The police investigation into the complaint was not "reasonable or proportionate", it concluded.
The IOPC added that the police constable who was driving the vehicle should face a gross misconduct hearing for "alleged breaches of the professional behaviour standards relating to duties and responsibilities" and "discreditable conduct, for failing to stop and check on the woman's welfare and failing to report the collision".
In July, Norfolk's Chief Constable Paul Sanford said the driver of the patrol car had since been given three diagnoses of a neurological condition and was no longer driving.
Criminal charges were initially brought against the officer but were later dropped following medical reports.
Mr Sanford denied a cover-up and apologised for what happened in the incident.
A second officer in the car continues to face misconduct proceedings for failing to report the collision immediately, Norfolk Constabulary says.
