Man dies as motorcycle crashes with car in Salhouse
A man in his 30s died after his motorcycle crashed with a Land Rover in a village on the Broads.
The incident happened on Low Road, near the junction with Thieves Lane, in Salhouse, Norfolk, at 20:00 BST on Wednesday. The rider died at the scene.
Police are keen to speak to any witnesses who were around the area at the time of the collision.
People with dashcam or doorbell footage have also been asked to contact officers.
