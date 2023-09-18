Ex-Sizewell police officer jailed for assaulting woman
A former police officer has been jailed for three years for attempting to strangle a woman and holding a knife to her throat.
Jason Corley, 43, was a serving police constable with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) at Sizewell, Suffolk, at the time of attack in 2020.
He was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in July.
Judge Andrew Shaw said Corley "held power" over the victim, saying "no-one would believe her" if she reported him.
Sentencing him at Norwich Crown Court, Judge said: "When drunk and in temper, you were both terrifying and dangerous."
The incident on 26 September 2020 saw Corley put his hands round the woman's neck before holding a bread knife to her throat.
As well as serving with the civil nuclear police, Corley had worked as a police officer with other forces, including the Met Police, the judge said.
Corley, of Framingham Earl, near Norwich, was jailed for three years, with 18 months of that term to be served on licence.
The Civil Nuclear Constabulary is the armed police force in charge of protecting civil nuclear sites and nuclear materials in England, Scotland and Wales.
Corley was cleared of three other charges, including rape, at a trial in July.
