Northern Lights pictured from across Norfolk
- Published
Aurora hunters were treated to a display on Monday night when the Northern Lights created a show of "magenta beams".
The Northern Lights are caused by the interaction of the solar wind - a stream of charged particles escaping the Sun - and our planet's magnetic field and atmosphere.
The conditions aligned for photographers to capture the aurora - one of nature's greatest spectacles - from Norfolk.
Weather forecaster Dan Holley used a long exposure on his camera to photograph the lights as seen from Long Stratton, on the A140 south of Norwich.
"A lot of the green colours lower down were washed out by fairly substantial light pollution/haze, but some occasional magenta beams appeared," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).
He added that the lights were "not very visible to the naked eye" from his location.
On the north Norfolk coast at Wells-next-the-Sea, BBC Weather Watcher JonJoe captured an impressive display.
Green and purple lights met each other to light up the sky, with Jon Joe saying he had "waited a long time to see the aurora - it didn't disappoint".
Similarly, BBC Weather Watcher Zacspeed echoed JonJoe's remarks about the show not disappointing.
He went to seek the lights with his camera at a location near Norwich after receiving an alert.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830