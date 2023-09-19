Stray dog leads police to cannabis haul near Norwich
- Published
A stray dog found "running around a busy street" led police to a garden full of cannabis plants.
Officers spotted the pet while they were travelling through Framingham Earl, near Norwich, earlier this month.
They were said to be concerned for its safety, so followed the dog back to a garden where they saw "several cannabis plants sitting in plain sight".
A man was arrested and 30 cannabis plants, nine bags of the drug, along with drug equipment, were seized.
The man, in his 50s, was questioned on suspicion of producing a controlled class B drug and possession with intent to supply.
He has since been released on bail while inquiries continued.
