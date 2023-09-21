Norwich roads: Anger over secret meetings
Concerns have been raised over a decision to hold meetings about major road projects in secret.
The media and public will be barred from future discussions about transport schemes in Norwich, with meetings held behind closed doors.
Graham Plant said the move would "allow meaningful discussions" on "how to improve safety and connectivity".
Critics have called the move "outrageous" and "inappropriate".
Until recently, a "Transport for Norwich Advisory Committee" met every two months to talk about road schemes in the city.
Comprised of county, city and district councillors, it had no decision-making powers but members would discuss their thoughts on plans, with the public able to view meetings in person or online.
That is being replaced by a "steering group" of councillors, which will gather in private with no meeting agendas published.
Graham Plant, the Conservative councillor responsible for transport in Norfolk, said the reason for the decision was that the previous committee had "created some confusion and disagreement in recent months".
That included one meeting earlier this year where councillors walked out.
Mr Plant said not enough "meaningful discussions" had taken place at the previous committee meetings.
He added: "There have already been delays to key schemes due to meetings that either didn't take place or were cut short.
"We will continue to consult on our schemes in the same way as before and this feedback will be published as part of any decisions we make."
The move has faced criticism.
Tim Bishop, who runs the landmark building The Forum, has previously raised concerns about decisions affecting traffic in the city centre.
He described the change as "outrageous" and said that "ill-thought out schemes will go through without public scrutiny."
'Why the secret?'
On the outskirts of Norwich residents and businesses were feeling the effects of a recent transport decision by Norfolk County Council.
The Heartsease roundabout will be closed for eight months so that safety improvements can take place.
Work started last week and Gwen Bye, who owns Dreams Bridal and Special Occasion Wear, said her passing trade had fallen significantly.
She said she was concerned about a lack of scrutiny on future road schemes.
"Why the secret? What have they got to hide? There's obviously something that we wouldn't like about it," she said.
Mike Stonard, the Labour leader of Norwich City Council, said he felt the decision was "inappropriate".
"Norwich has a history of transport decisions being made in public. and the public expect to see how people vote," he said.
"The idea that the debate should be in private, and decisions should be made in private flies in the face of democratic local government decision making."
