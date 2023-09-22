MP Brandon Lewis claims Tory activists struggle to get mortgages
An MP has claimed Tory activists who have volunteered for him have struggled to get mortgages because banks consider them politically exposed persons (PEPs).
Brandon Lewis, the MP for Great Yarmouth, made the assertion in a video on his social media channels.
He said addressing the issue would be his number-one priority if he could pass any law through parliament.
He declined to comment further and has not clarified who he is referring to.
The apparent lack of clarity has led Labour opponents to criticise Mr Lewis, who they say has left himself "open to misunderstanding", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The issue of PEPs rose to prominence earlier this year when former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said it was part of the reason why he was being denied bank accounts.
Financial institutions designate people as 'politically exposed' if they consider them to present a higher risk for them, as they are deemed to be more vulnerable to potential involvement in bribery and corruption by virtue of their position and the influence they may hold.
As a result, banks are required to do extra due diligence on certain individuals and it can make it harder for them to use banking services.
'Reforming the PEP stuff'
In his social media video - part of a series called 'In the Garden with Brandon' - Mr Lewis is asked 'if he could pass any bill through parliament tomorrow, what it would be?'
"A particularly current thing would probably be reforming the PEP stuff," he said.
"That seems to be causing quite a lot of issues."
He added: "People who have been active volunteers for me in the past, now suddenly in the last couple of years finding they don't not get a mortgage or insurance, but it's just a lot harder.
"They have to go through far more questions and issues and I don't think it was intended for that."
Mr Lewis was contacted about his claim but declined to speak.
A spokesman said that any instances would involve private individuals and "it would not be appropriate to discuss their situations without permission".
He also said the issue was likely to exist on a cross-party basis.
