Liz Truss says she is no rush to return to government
- Published
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss says she is in no rush to return to government and is "enjoying" spending more time in her constituency.
The MP spoke to BBC Radio Norfolk during a visit to Swaffham, a year on from her brief premiership.
She described her 10 years as a minister as "really quite high pressure".
"There's no desire from me to rush into or be in government, even if offered - and I haven't been," she said.
"I am now able to spend more time in the constituency, I'm able to think about things in a longer time-horizon and I'm enjoying that at the moment."
Ms Truss, who represents South-West Norfolk, repeated her renewed defence of her policies, which included £45bn of tax cuts.
The plans triggered weeks of economic turmoil and just a few weeks later she was forced to scrap almost all of the measures.
Her premiership did not survive the massive U-turn and she resigned on 20 October 2022, less than a month after the mini-budget.
"I want to see the British economy transformed," she told BBC Radio Norfolk.
"It's what I tried to do in government.
"There were of course problems but I still believe that what we need to do is to have smaller government, lower taxes and less regulation to help our businesses to succeed."
Truss also repeated her view that the sharp rise in interest rates after her mini budget was not caused by her policies.
