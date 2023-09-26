Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust chief executive quits
The boss of a mental health trust which lost track of patient deaths is leaving his job.
Stuart Richardson was chief executive at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) for two years.
His departure follows a highly critical report into the way NSFT managed its mortality data amid claims it was toned down to protect management.
Trust chair Zoe Billingham said he had delivered "a number of significant improvements".
Mr Richardson will leave his role at the end of October and interim arrangements will be put in place, the trust said.
Prior to taking up the role, he had been chief operating officer for three years.
Ms Billingham said: "On behalf of the trust board, I'd like to pay tribute to his commitment and dedication to improving NSFT for our service users and our staff."
She added: "His focus on ensuring staff are looked after and valued will be a lasting legacy we are all very grateful for. We wish him every continued success in the future."
