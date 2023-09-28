Lilac sun caused by Canadian wildfires smoke, forecaster explains

Lilac sun in Great YarmouthWeather Watchers/Simon Luckman 1988
The lilac and purple sun was captured by many BBC Weather Watchers, including Simon Luckman in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is responsible for the current diluted lilac or purple colour of the sun, a meteorologist has explained.

"It left Canada a couple of days ago and has been travelling across the Atlantic, behind Storm Agnes," said BBC Look East weather presenter Dan Holley.

"So it's really diluting that sunshine at the moment."

The weather forecaster said the effect had been seen in the sky too, which was tinged a brown colour.

Weather Watchers/Daves Patch
Weather forecaster Dan Holley said the Canadian wildfires and Storm Agnes were responsible for the sun glowing lilac, pictured here in Yaxley, Cambridgeshire

He said the smoke plume had looked "pretty stunning" on satellite imagery.

"It even caught me off-guard," he said.

The forecast had originally been for a sunny morning on Thursday, he said, but instead a layer of smoke high up in the atmosphere was diluting the sunshine.

Weather Watchers/Bures weather witch
Skies were also tinged brown by smoke spreading from the Canadian fires, aided by Storm Agnes

Mr Holley said the East of England had suffered less from Storm Agnes than other parts of the country.

"Luckily we got away with it pretty lightly," he said.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC