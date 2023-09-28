Lilac sun caused by Canadian wildfires smoke, forecaster explains
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is responsible for the current diluted lilac or purple colour of the sun, a meteorologist has explained.
"It left Canada a couple of days ago and has been travelling across the Atlantic, behind Storm Agnes," said BBC Look East weather presenter Dan Holley.
"So it's really diluting that sunshine at the moment."
The weather forecaster said the effect had been seen in the sky too, which was tinged a brown colour.
He said the smoke plume had looked "pretty stunning" on satellite imagery.
"It even caught me off-guard," he said.
The forecast had originally been for a sunny morning on Thursday, he said, but instead a layer of smoke high up in the atmosphere was diluting the sunshine.
Mr Holley said the East of England had suffered less from Storm Agnes than other parts of the country.
"Luckily we got away with it pretty lightly," he said.
