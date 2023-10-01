Liz Truss says 'people never vote on the past'
- Published
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss said the Conservatives can still win the next election if they can show they have a vision for the future.
In an interview for Politics East, the MP for South West Norfolk said people "never vote on the past" but on "what is your future prospectus".
The party's four-day conference has begun in Manchester.
Opinion polls suggest the party is significantly behind Labour.
This time last year she was running the country.
The MP said she still had a lot of influence within sections of the party and her views on what it needed to do to win the next election would be listened to closely this week.During a visit to the Snetterton warehouse of Fairfax and Favor, a high-end clothing company, she said: "What the election will be about is whether or not people want the Labour Party or whether they want us with what we have to offer for the future.
"People never vote on the past, they vote on what is your future prospectus and who do they think is going to do a better job.
"Schools are better and our children are doing better in maths and English.
"We need to show that things are on the up so I'd like to see more steps taken to drive the economy but also sort out those issues that really concern people particular immigration and the health service."
She is due to appear at the conference where she is expected to call for corporation tax to be lowered.
Ms Truss has also signed a letter along with other Tory MPs warning the Chancellor that she will not vote for any more tax rises.
At last year's conference she was forced to drop elements of her "mini budget" as the money markets became worried about its proposals and starting raising borrowing rates.
She resigned three weeks later.
Lucy Nethsingha, Liberal Democrat lead on Cambridgeshire County Council, said: "It's important to remember how much of today's problems are due to Tory mismanagement."
Norfolk Labour councillor, Emma Corlett said there was still a major problem with inequality, especially in rural areas.
"People want good local services, they want to be able to access a GP, they want affordable housing and they want to be able to get around and have better connectivity."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830