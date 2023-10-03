Norfolk: Gorleston man completes 90 new things before 90th birthday
- Published
A man who challenged himself to try 90 new things before turning 90 has completed his mission.
Malcolm Metcalf, 89, from Gorleston, Norfolk, ticked off his 90th activity on Saturday after travelling about 80 miles (128km) across the county in a variety of different vehicles.
He undertook the challenge to raise money for Priscilla Bacon Hospice.
Other items ticked off his bucket list included horse riding, sheep shearing and flying a plane.
For his final mission, he trekked across Norfolk in a wide selection of vehicles including a police car, a chimney sweep's van, a Bentley - and Elvis Presley's old Cadillac.
"That was such a treat," Mr Metcalf said of riding in "the King's" Caddy.
"The owner said Elvis owned that car in Germany and the interior had not been changed at all - when he told me I was sitting where Elvis sat, I felt really honoured."
He started his challenges in January and his very first was attending a lecture at the University of East Anglia (UEA).
Among his more memorable days have been feeding Noah, a giant turtle at the Sea Life Centre in Great Yarmouth, riding on a Harley-Davidson motorbike in a convoy of 150 others, and hosting his own show on BBC Radio Norfolk.
"I also did a painting for the first time in my life. I worked with a brilliant artist called Margaret Carver and she said my reflections in the water at Horsey Mill were great - I'm quite proud of that," he said.
Since the beginning of the year he has rung church bells, had a tour of Sizewell B nuclear power plant, ridden in a combine harvester, judged a dog show, served in a fish and chip shop, made doughnuts over a Scout campfire and learned how to carve gravestones with stonemasons.
What was his favourite challenge?
"Well, they have all been favourites but I think flying a plane was my highlight," Mr Metcalf said.
At the time, he said: "It was really sensational, when I took the controls there. I think I'm the oldest man who's been in that plane."
He completed his mammoth challenge on Saturday with five laps of the Adrian Flux Arena in King's Lynn, in Norfolk, in a two-seater Formula One stock car driven by Phoebe Wainman-Hawkins.
"Everyone was cheering and waving - it was marvellous," he said.
"But it did take five men to get me out of the car at the end - you would have laughed if you'd seen that."
After a serious illness in the 1950s Mr Metcalf said he had always tried to help hospitals and hospices with their fundraising, hence his recent decision to support Priscilla Bacon Hospice, near Norwich.
He has raised £1,295 so far but, with his challenges completed, will he be putting his feet up?
"Not at all," he said.
"I've loved doing this so much and people have been so supportive - I'm never bored - and I've got a lot more plans for the future."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830