Call for more RNLI volunteers in Norfolk
- Published
A woman who has spent 60 years volunteering for the RNLI is calling for more people to give their time to the charity.
Sheila Warner has helped at Wells-next-the-Sea lifeboat station in Norfolk since the 1950s.
She said having an interest had kept her going.
"You are one big family, the relatives and the crew all work as one and that's how it should be and that's how it always will be," she added.
Her late husband, Sonny Warner, was a crew member and took part in a famous rescue operation in February 1979, when they braved force-11 gale conditions to go to the aid of the Savinesti, a Romanian cargo ship in distress 12 miles north of Wells.
The coxswain, David Cox, was awarded with the RNLI's silver medal for the courage, determination and seamanship shown during the sub-zero temperature rescue.
"It's a record we are very proud of, and the station's proud of it, too," Ms Warner added.
Fellow volunteer Mandy Humphreys is a member of the crew of the Shannon class lifeboat, Duke of Edinburgh.
"We need volunteers for the boat because the boat has to be available 24/7 and we have two boats here - the inshore lifeboat and the Duke of Edinburgh.
"Last year we rescued 52 people, that's an average of one person a week, so we are getting quite a number of shouts so we need the people to cover."
Volunteers are also needed to work in the station's shop, to show people round facilities and educate people about saving lives at sea.
The RNLI is a charity and relies entirely on donations and shop sales to run its service.
