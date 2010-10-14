Two robbers who broke into a Northamptonshire home threatened two of the occupants until one managed to escape.

The armed men climbed into the window of the Park View property in Moulton on Wednesday night.

The victims, in their 50s, were threatened with violence by the men, one of whom was carrying a hammer. The contents of a safe were stolen.

When one of the occupants escaped and ran out onto the A43 both men ran off.

The first offender was described as white, 5ft 11in (1.8m) tall, in his mid-twenties, of slim build with dark brown eyes and short dark hair.

Police said his posture was poor and he was wearing a black long-sleeved hooded top.

The second offender was described as being black, 5ft 8in (1.7m) tall and of stocky build, and wearing a mask and blue hospital gloves.