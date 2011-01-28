Two armed robbers, wearing balaclavas, have raided a bookmakers in a town in Northamptonshire.

The men entered Coral Bookmakers in Grangeway, Rushden, at about 0915 GMT and pointed what is believed to be a small black handgun at the employee.

One of the offenders then passed her a blue rucksack and demanded she fill it with cash.

The two offenders then made off with a "significant quantity of money", said Northamptonshire Police.

Both men were described as white, about 5ft 4in (1.6m) tall, with slim builds and in their mid-to-late-20s.

The first offender had a northern accent, was wearing blue jeans, a grey hooded top, a black balaclava and carrying a dark blue Head rucksack and what is believed to be a small black handgun.

The second man was wearing dark trousers, a black jacket with a large Hot Rod vehicle printed on the back of it in grey and white with the words "Full Blown Away" on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police.