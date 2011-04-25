People living in part of Northampton have been told to keep their doors and windows closed after a fire at a chemicals factory.

Firefighters were called to Expert Developments on Bective Road in Kingsthorpe on Sunday evening.

Chemical tanks containing cyanide were inside the building but crews managed to put out the fire before it reached them.

The incident caused traffic disruption in and around the area.

The fire service still has two appliances at the site and have repeated their advice to keep doors and windows shut.

An investigation is due to begin into the cause of the fire.