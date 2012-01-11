Northamptonshire NHS centre plan approved by council
- Published
Campaigners against the development of a Victorian hospital and green in East Northamptonshire say the scheme is "an accident waiting to happen".
Plans for a new NHS Resource Centre and 125 new homes on the site off Wymington Road in Rushden were recently approved by East Northamptonshire Council.
The NHS said the development would mean more services offered at the site.
However, residents said the infrastucture could not cope with more vehicles.
Dorothy Maxwell, who campaigned against the scheme, said: "It is an accident waiting to happen, it's only a matter of time."
Those who had opposed the scheme said the building work would mean too many cars on the road.
Mrs Maxwell added: "We had hoped that they would take our concerns into consideration but it was like talking to a brick wall.
"This is all down to government policy on building new houses. It's very sad because it's such a lovely site and is well used."
Following the approval of the scheme the NHS welcomed the decision.
A spokesperson said: "There will be a whole range of health services on the site.
"In the past we have only offered mental health services but now we will be able to extend these services."
It is not yet known when work will begin or how much money could be raised by the development.