BBC News

Northampton new homes plan on display

Published
image captionAn artist's impression of how the plans might look

Plans to build 1,000 new homes on the edge of Northampton have gone on display.

The development is set for green space between Hardingstone and Brackmills and includes a range of new shops and businesses.

Artist's impressions of the work are on display at the Wootton Fields library until Thursday.

A planning application for the development is expected to be submitted in August.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.