Northampton new homes plan on display
- Published
Plans to build 1,000 new homes on the edge of Northampton have gone on display.
The development is set for green space between Hardingstone and Brackmills and includes a range of new shops and businesses.
Artist's impressions of the work are on display at the Wootton Fields library until Thursday.
A planning application for the development is expected to be submitted in August.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.