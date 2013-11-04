Image caption Anxiang Du was arrested in Morocco in July

A businessman has denied the murders of a couple and their two daughters, who were found stabbed to death at home in Northampton.

Jifeng and Helen Ding and daughters Xing, 18, and Alice, 12, were discovered on 1 May 2011 in Wootton.

Anxiang Du, 54, from Coventry, appeared at Northampton Crown Court and with the help of a translator denied four counts of murder.

He is is due to stand trial at the same court next week.

He was arrested in February after being extradited to the UK from Morocco.

Police believe the family was murdered on 29 April, the day of the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Mr Ding was a lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University.