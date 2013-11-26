Safe and iPads stolen in Walgrave Primary School raid
Thieves have stolen 30 iPads and a safe containing money during a raid at a school in Northamptonshire.
Police said the items were taken from Walgrave Primary School between Friday evening and Saturday morning after the offenders broke in through a window.
Officers want to speak to the drivers of a dark blue Audi A4 seen nearby at about 13:00 GMT on Friday and a van seen on Kettering Road at 22:00.
They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman added that the burglary may be linked to a raid at Brampton Primary School on 13 November, which saw 16 Toshiba Satellite Pro laptop computers taken.
