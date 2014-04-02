Northampton arm-wrestler attacked with pool cue
A man was attacked with a pool cue during an arm wrestling match at a snooker club in Northampton.
The 28-year-old was competing at Coopers Snooker, Overstone Road, when he was punched on the head and hit with the cue by a spectator, police said.
The attack left the victim needing stitches to a head wound.
CCTV images of the man suspected of the attack, who in his late 20s with short ginger hair and a broad build. Police have appealed for witnesses.
