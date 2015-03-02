Fraudster Sandra Dunham returns to UK after fraud trial
A woman who was convicted with her husband in the US of defrauding their employers out of $1m (£652,000) has returned to Britain.
Paul and Sandra Dunham, of Collingtree, Northampton, both pleaded guilty in December to fraud relating to their time at US firm Pace Worldwide.
Mr Dunham, 59, was jailed for four years while his wife was given 18 days' home confinement.
Mrs Dunham returned to the UK in the past few days, a spokesman said.
He added: "She is keen to thank all those who have supported her and Paul during this very difficult time in their lives.
"Sandra is working with their lawyers to try to secure the timely and safe return to the UK for Paul to serve what will remain of his sentence."
Mr Dunham was sentenced for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one of money laundering.
It followed a scheme in which he and Mrs Dunham used fraudulent expenses claims to pay for a timeshare in Barbados, luxury bedding for their home, a dog sofa and other personal expenses.
Some 11 other charges against him were dismissed at the Maryland District Court in Greenbelt as part of a plea deal.
Mr Dunham is expected to be allowed to serve much of his sentence in the UK, near his wife and grandchildren.
The Dunhams were extradited to the US last May, days after they attempted to take their own lives at their Northampton home.
The previous month they had lost a High Court battle against extradition to stand trial over fraud charges relating to Dunham's company, Pace.