David Brickwood Northampton murder: Son speaks of 'million tears'
- Published
The son of a man murdered in a "violent and dreadful" attack said he has "cried a million tears".
David Brickwood, 74, died in hospital after being assaulted in Lindsay Avenue, in Abington, Northampton, at about 02:00 BST on 26 September.
Two men were arrested in connection with the murder but released without charge.
Dale Brickwood described his father as "the most honest, hardworking, caring man I've ever known".
On Thursday family and friends lit lanterns outside the house, as his family appealed for the killer to come forward.
Dozens of flowers were left outside Mr Brickwood's home in the hours after police revealed he had been murdered, and tributes continue to be paid on social media to the man known locally as "Monty".
'Evil scum'
"That was his dad's name, so the older generation called my dad 'young Monty'," Mr Brickwood said. "He would help anybody."
He said he and his brothers would "never get over" their father's murder.
"I died with him, the night he was so viciously taken away from us. I wish I had been there to protect him from the evil scum," said Mr Brickwood.
He and his brothers arranged a vigil outside Mr Brickwood's Lindsay Avenue home on Thursday night, lighting lanterns and releasing some into the sky. A further vigil is planned for later on Friday.
"I've cried a million tears," Mr Brickwood said. "I just want justice, and to lay my poor dad to rest."
Northamptonshire Police said they were following a number of leads but as yet no-one has been charged with the pensioner's murder.