An "affray" in the tunnel during a local derby football match is to be investigated by police.

The incident involved two non-playing representatives at Tuesday's senior cup semi-final game between Kettering Town and AFC Rushden and Diamonds, Northamptonshire Police said.

Officers on site at Latimer Park, the home ground of Kettering, stepped in to deal with the fracas which took place at half-time.

Police said no-one involved was hurt.

Gary Biddulph, of Northamptonshire FA, said he had reviewed CCTV from the tunnel and would also be filing a report to the FA in London.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said its investigation was "in its early stages" but it would be reviewing the same footage.

The two people involved would also be questioned next week by police officers before a decision was made to see if any charges needed to be brought, she added.

The match, which was delayed for five minutes due to the incident, was won by Kettering Town 5-4 on penalties.