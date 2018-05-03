Image copyright Google Image caption A 22-year-old man was arrested at an address in Regent Street

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a one-year-old child, police have said.

Officers were called to Regent Street in Kettering on Thursday, 26 April after reports that an infant was unresponsive.

The child was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, but died three days later.

The man is being held as officers try to establish the "circumstances of what happened", police said.

Det Insp Stuart Hitchon said: "The death of a child is truly devastating and we are doing all we can to establish the full circumstances around what has happened here.

"Our team of specially-trained officers are offering support to the child's family."