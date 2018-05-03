Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kane Beard was a "kind, loving and caring" man, his sister said

The death of a refuse collector killed under his own bin lorry was accidental, an inquest has concluded.

Kane Beard, 22, from Daventry, was part of a four-person crew working in Ashby Road in the town when he died at about 09:45 on 8 April 2016.

A jury at Northampton County Hall heard he "tripped or fell under the lorry" and died from head injuries.

The Health and Safety Executive said an investigation into the accident was still under way.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the death was "thoroughly investigated at the time" and nobody was charged in connection with it.

After the inquest, Kayleigh Beard said her brother was a "kind, loving and caring" man who "adored his niece and nephew more than anything".

Image caption Flowers were left near the scene of the fatal accident in Daventry

Ms Beard said: "He could always make the best out of a quiet situation, whether it was being silly or coming out with random jokes and phrases.

"He was just a comical, warm-hearted family man."

Daventry District Council holds the waste services contract with Amey.

An Amey spokesman said: "We would like to express our deepest sympathies to Kane's family once again.

"He was a popular and highly valued member of the team.

"We are devastated by his tragic, untimely death.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this time."